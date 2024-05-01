Badskey to take on girls soccer head coach position at Wawasee

Apr. 30—SYRACUSE — Wawasee is set to hire Joel Badskey as its new girls soccer head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Badskey makes his way from Elkhart Christian, serving the Eagles from 2018-2023. Wawasee finished 1-13-2 this past season. The Warriors haven't won more than one game in a season since 2018-19.

"Wawasee Community School Corporation is confident that Coach Badskey's leadership will bring new energy and focus to our girls' soccer program. His proven ability to develop young athletes into skilled players and respectable individuals aligns perfectly with our vision of students who are well-rounded citizens who positively impact their communities," the school said.