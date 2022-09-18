Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 defensive players from week 3 win over New Mexico State

Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) took care of business at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon, beating the visiting New Mexico State Aggies 66-7 in a game that was never close.

The Badgers’ defense, led by Jim Leonhard, only allowed seven points (which came in garbage time), 242 yards of offense, and wound up forcing three turnovers.

The defense dismantled the Aggies two quarterback system from the jump, ending eight of New Mexico States’ 15 possessions in three and outs.

The Badgers, currently unranked, finished conference play on a high note and will now prepare for a grueling Big Ten slate that begins with a road test against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here’s a look at the top 5 highest graded defensive players from Wisconsin’s 66-7 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nick Herbig (93.0) - Elite

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) reacts following a sack during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ricardo Hallman (90.2) - Elite

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) celebrates with cornerback Max Lofy (12) following an interception during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keeanu Benton (88.6) - Elite

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 27: Keeanu Benton #95 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

James Thompson Jr. (86.5) - Elite

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) goes through a drill at practice Friday, August 13, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Uwgrid14

Maema Njongmeta (86.5) - Elite

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Donte Burton (4) celebrates with cornerback Semar Melvin (20) and linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) following an interception during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire