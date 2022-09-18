Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive players from week 3 win over New Mexico State

Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) took care of business at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon, beating the visiting New Mexico State Aggies 66-7 in a game that was never even close.

Bobby Engram’s offense ruled the day, producing 595 total yards of offense (335 passing, 260 rushing) and scoring the most points in a single game during the Chryst era.

I thought third-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz looked excellent on Saturday, completing 12-of-15 passes for 251 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The Kansas native has taken a clear step forward and given the Badgers a respectable passing attack.

The Badgers, currently unranked, finished conference play on a high note and will now prepare for a grueling Big Ten slate that begins with a road test against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here’s a look at the top 5 highest graded offensive players from Wisconsin’s 66-7 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies, according to Pro Football Focus.

Trey Wedig (94.6) - Elite

Graham Mertz (90.3) - Elite

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hayden Rucci (89.9) - Elite

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Hayden Rucci (87) rushes with the football after catching a pass as New Mexico State Aggies defensive back BJ Sculark (4) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Skyler Bell (89.6) - Elite

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Clay Cundiff (89.6) - Elite

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff (85) receives a pass during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

