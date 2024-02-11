Badgers offer three-star athlete from rival state

Wisconsin offered Emmanuel Karmo, a three-star class of 2025 athlete from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound player still has one more year of football at Robbinsdale Cooper High School before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

Karmo has now received 16 Division 1 offers, including 10 offers from within the Big Ten. The athlete has played both sides of the ball as a linebacker as well as a wide receiver, making him an intriguing option for college programs.

Wisconsin is competing with some of the top programs in the country like Ohio State, Oregon and USC, so they’ll have their work cut out for them in securing Karmo’s commitment.

After a great talk with @CoachMikeTress I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer to play @BadgerFootball its a blessing and can’t wait to get back down to Madison @77williehoward @TPatt17 @cooperhawksFB @AllenTrieu @On3sports it’s a blessing to be a hawk #AGTG pic.twitter.com/enY0hyjLBC — Emmanuel Karmo (@EmmanuelKarmo28) February 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire