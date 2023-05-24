Badgers MBB set to take on Big East foe in Gavitt Tipoff Games

The Big Ten and Big East announced the matchups for the 2023 Gavitt Tipoff Games on Tuesday and the Wisconsin men’s basketball team will participate in the events. In the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, the Badgers will travel to face Providence on November 14.

To this point, Wisconsin holds a 1-4 record over five games all-time against the Friars, most recently falling to them 63-58 in the 2021 Gavitt Games in November of 2021.

The Badgers will have their entire starting lineup back from the 2022-2023 season as well as their coaching staff, but Providence will be operating under new head coach Kim English this season after Ed Cooley left for Georgetown in March.

In what could be a make-or-break season for Greg Gard and his staff in Madison, they’ll draw a tough non-conference road test early in 2023. Overall, Gard has produced an 8-5 record all-time against the Big East.

Road test in Rhode Island Let the (Gavitt) games begin INFO | 📰 https://t.co/GMZFBx5yYS pic.twitter.com/PskefPyiRB — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire