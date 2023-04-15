Bad Bunny is launching a sports agency, and has already signed some MLB talent

Bad Bunny played in the celebrity softball game in 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

A lot of celebrities enjoy sports, but few are brave enough to actually enter the business. Bad Bunny is the latest musical artist looking to become a sports mogul after launching an agency, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Bad Bunny launched the agency with Rimas Entertainment CEO Noah Assad and executive Jonathan Miranda. Bad Bunny is represented by Rimas. MLB agent William Arroyo is also part of the team, and has helped Rivas sign a handful of players with major-league experience. MLB Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez will serve as an ambassador for the agency.

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal and Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza are among the players to sign with Bad Bunny's company. The organization also signed some up and coming prospects, including Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Diego Cartaya Giants shortstop Marco Luciano. Cartaya ranks among the top-20 prospects in baseball. Luciano doesn't rank much farther behind Cartaya on most prospect lists.

With the agency, Bad Bunny joins Jay-Z as one of the few musical artists to dip their toes into the business of sports. Jay-Z launched Roc Nation Sports in 2013. The agency has since signed some of the biggest names in sports, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

When Bad Bunny isn't putting out new music, he's usually taking part in some sporting event. He played in the NBA All-Star celebrity game in 2020, took part in the MLB All-Star celebrity softball game in 2022 and made multiple appearances with WWE, even winning a match at Wrestlemania 37.

None of that guarantees Bad Bunny's new agency will be a success, but he clearly has passion for sports.