How bad are the Bills? Cornerback Vontae Davis retired at halftime on Sunday

Vontae Davis didn’t even wait until the end of Sunday’s Buffalo Bills loss to retire. He quit at halftime.

When the story of the 2018 Bills is written, it probably won’t be pretty, and it will include a player retiring at halftime. With the Bills losing 28-6 at halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis decided he had seen enough, according to Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander:

Lorenzo Alexander says he was told at start of second half that Vontae Davis quit and retired. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 16, 2018





Lorenzo Alexander said he was told Vontae Davis pulled himself out and retired at halftime. Said he hasn't seen anything like it going back to Pop Warner. "Completely disrespectful." — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) September 16, 2018





Word is Vontae Davis put on his street clothes at half, said he was quitting and left the stadium, per another source https://t.co/spdxMWrNSd — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 16, 2018





Buffalo CB Vontae Davis apparently retired at halftime during the Chargers-Bills game Sunday. “He said he’s not coming out. He retired…”

—Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander pic.twitter.com/ab7wJoyc7f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2018

Davis missed the Bills looking a little more respectable in the second half. They rallied to only lose 31-20. They’re 0-2 after losing 47-3 to the Ravens in the opener and falling behind 28-3 in the first half of Sunday’s game. Nobody wants to see them play, but Davis was getting paid to be there.

Vontae Davis quit at halftime

Davis had a nice career and the Bills picked him up hoping he could give them one more good season. He gave them one half.

Davis was a healthy scratch in Week 1. He was active in Week 2, but apparently decided that he didn’t want to play anymore. At the very least he didn’t want to play any more on Sunday.

I asked #Bills HC Sean McDermott if CB Vontae Davis left the stadium at halftime, after pulling himself out in the first half, he said, “I don’t want to get into all that.” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 16, 2018





The former Dolphins and Colts corner, a former first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowler, had a good career. But it ended in a crazy way, if what Alexander told reporters is true.

The end comes for every player. It usually comes on Monday after a tough game, or during the offseason. Not in the middle of a game.

Because the Internet never forgets, Twitter users had fun digging up this tweet from Davis:

#VontaeCorner : Nobody said life was going to be easy but that doesn't mean you should give up. — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) July 20, 2014





Vontae Davis: ‘This isn’t how I pictured retiring’

Davis released a statement that said after many injuries through the years, it sunk in during Sunday’s game that he shouldn’t be playing anymore.

He also admitted he wasn’t willing to make the sacrifices necessary to keep playing.





The Bills look like the NFL’s worst team

The Browns are still the team we feel the worst for, but the Bills are this season’s punch line. At least after two weeks.

The Bills looked entirely inept with Nathan Peterman at quarterback in Week 1. Rookie Josh Allen was rushed into duty, because the Bills had traded Tyrod Taylor and AJ McCarron and couldn’t justify starting Peterman again, and Allen was decent. He was 18-of-33 for 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The bar isn’t high for the Bills this season.

It was bad enough the Bills were off to an 0-2 start, with a bad roster and little hope of a big turnaround. They probably didn’t need to suffer the rare ignominy of a player quitting the team at halftime.

