'We are back where we belong'

Former Leicester City striker Matty Fryatt is thrilled that the Foxes have gained promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and says that over the course of the season, they deserved it more than any other side in the second tier.

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, Fryatt said: "It is just fantastic, the response. To bounce back from last season.

"It is not easy being in the Championship again. The point is proven again by Leeds going to QPR. It's a difficult game.

"Over the whole season, [Leicester] have deserved it. They have been the most consistent and yes, it's been a bit wobbly and nervous at the end but all in all, it's fantastic.

"It sets us up nicely to go back into the Premier League."

Fryatt was also full of praise for Enzo Maresca's players, who have stepped up in 2023-24.

"Players that were discarded from the Premier League campaign - ones that weren't playing - came back into the starting XI and they have played their own game," he said.

"Up until February, it was a foregone conclusion that Leicester were going to win.

"Massive credit for what Enzo has done. It was vital to get back up at the earliest opportunity.

"It's OK for one year - but then we need to be back up there where we we belong, and that's in the Premier League."

