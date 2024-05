B/R says Derek Carr is entering 2024 under immense pressure

Quarterback is the most important position in football, so determining your starter is, logically, one of the most important decisions you can make. The Saints have been bouncing from starter to starter over the last few years. Barring injury, Derek Carr should be the first quarterback to start the majority of games in back to back seasons since Drew Brees.

If you ask Maurice Moton, Carr will be doing so in a make-or-break season. The Bleacher Report writer laid out six quarterbacks who are entering seasons where they must perform or risk being moved on from:

While the 33-year-old seems like he’s in a stable situation with job security, his 2024 performance can have a major impact on his short-term outlook with the team.

This offseason, New Orleans hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to replace Pete Carmichael Jr., which indicated dissatisfaction with the offense despite Carr’s passing numbers. Because quarterbacks’ performances have a significant impact on team success, he can strengthen or weaken head coach Dennis Allen’s job security.

Moton was right to tie Carr’s production to Dennis Allen’s job security. If this was an article about coaches in the same predicament. Allen needs victories, and Carr will need to play better in order to achieve that. Carr likely also needs Allen to be the coach to remain the starting quarterback. It’s a revolving circle that all starts with Carr’s 2024 production.

In the new offensive system, a focus should be placed on starting faster. The Saints need to start the season in a better place than they did last year. The offense struggled early in the year, specifically in the red zone. The offense was stagnant in the first half of too many games as well. Starting faster in both aspects is a recipe to more success.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire