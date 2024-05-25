B/R proposes trade idea that sends Bengals WR Tee Higgins to Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t going to trade Tee Higgins, just like the nearly-identical Jessie Bates situation didn’t result in a trade, either.

Still, that won’t stop the idea from coming up and Higgins remains one of the hottest points of speculation right now.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine recently suggested that Higgins is one of a few notable players who needs a fresh start with a team and suggested that the Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reasons to send the Bengals a 2025 second-round pick:

The two formed a dynamic chemistry for the Tigers, and the Jaguars desperately need Lawrence to continue progressing toward his ceiling in 2024. That became harder to do when Calvin Ridley opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans.

But again, the Bengals have to be willing to play ball and aren’t right now.

While Higgins hasn’t signed his franchise tag yet and won’t be at OTAs, that was expected and the same thing Bates did. He’s also said he anticipates being on the team next year.

Presumably, if the Bengals were going to settle for anything less than a first-round pick, they would have done it during or around the draft. Higgins and the team have until July 15 to reach an extension or he’ll play next year on the tag.

