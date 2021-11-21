Azzi Fudd’s breakout game earns UConn women’s basketball 60-53 victory over gritty USF to advance to Battle 4 Atlantis final

UConn women’s basketball freshman Azzi Fudd may have had a quiet first two games of her college career, but the guard came through when her team need it most.

Fudd went 6-for-9 from 3 and finished with 18 points to push UConn to a 60-53 victory over No. 23 USF in the Huskies’ second game of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament. They’ll face the winner of No. 1 South Carolina-No. 9 Oregon on Monday at noon.

Fudd and Paige Bueckers combined for all but 21 of UConn’s points. Bueckers finished with 21 on 8-for-16 shooting (3-for-10 on 3s).

After some early hesitancy not to Geno Auriemma’s liking, the coach shouted at Bueckers to shoot the ball more, and that she did. She rattled off seven straight points and finished the first quarter with three assists, including one where she found Fudd with a skip pass for a 3 right before the end-of-quarter buzzer, putting UConn up 18-14. USF found its stroke from 3 early, scoring 12 of its 14 points from beyond the arc on 4-for-6 shooting.

As UConn’s defense settled in in the second period, so did USF’s, but the Huskies built a 13-point lead early in the quarter with some strong perimeter shooting of their own. After Christyn Williams hit a 3, Fudd — whom Auriemma has also been encouraging to shoot more — sank another pair to start the game off 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

The Huskies’ offense stalled as the quarter progressed, and they had nine turnovers by halftime, but Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s free throw sent them into the break with a 34-25 edge.

The Bulls stormed out with a 9-2 run to start the third quarter, pulling within two, but Fudd fired off another 3 immediately upon re-entering the game. Bueckers followed up with one of her own for the Huskies to get a bit of breathing room, ahead 42-34, but USF answered with a 9-0 run to go ahead by three, the first time UConn trailed all season.

Bueckers’ incredible turnaround 3 at the buzzer tied things at 45 apiece before Fudd sank her fifth 3 of the game to regain a UConn advantage early in the fourth. USF would pull back within three, but Williams’ trey made it a six-point game once again, and Fudd extended the lead to nine at the 4:28 mark. The Bulls didn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com.