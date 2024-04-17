Aztecs football to hosts ‘Spring Game’ this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — With more than 25 new faces on the field, a new coaching staff and 15 spring practices culminating, first-year head coach Sean Lewis’ philosophy remains the same for Aztecs football — playing fast.

“Each year we’re going to roll this offense out and I’d like to equate it like it’s going to be a Ferrari,” said Lewis. “It’s going to go fast but each make and model of Ferrari is a little different. What this 2024 version will be is uniquely its own.”

While Aztecs fans start their engines, it’s shaping up to be an offense unlike ever before.

“It’s definitely a culture shock for sure,” said junior safety Deshawn McCuin. “I’ve never played an offense this fast, so good luck to the opponent this year.”

“I played in a couple of different offenses in college, some with similar tendencies as coach Lewis but nothing nearly as fast as he does,” continued Jude Wolf, a tightend transfer from USC. “The amount of plays we can run at practice, and I know we haven’t been in a game setting yet, but seeing how much we’re able to accomplish in 2-3 hours on the field is impressive to get a lot done.”

As a head coach at Kent State, Lewis’ offense averaged a play about every 20 seconds, which equated to the fifth fastest in the nation on average. It’s also nearly 9 seconds quicker than the Aztecs’ average under Brady Hoke.

“I don’t know, our offense is probably a mutt you found at the pound that you ended up bringing home that you end up falling in love with forever,” added Lewis. “It’s got a little bit of everything to it. It’s not a pure blood of any one thing, but it’s ours. We absolutely love it. It’s going to be a bit of everything and I think it’s what makes it fun for our kids to grab hold of as their training develops in it.”

And while the sun sets on spring, Lewis making a decision on a starting quarterback will likely coming this fall.

Kickoff for the Spring Game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. To claim your free tickets to attend, click on this link goaztecs.com/AztecFAST.

