Avert your eyes: Sergio Garcia’s outfit for the first round of the 2024 Masters is something

Sergio Garcia is one of 13 players representing LIV Golf this week at the 2024 Masters, and trust us, it’s going to be hard to miss him at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

Garcia, the 2017 Masters champ, debuted his look — which matches with his wife, Angela — on social media before teeing off for the opening round of the year’s first major championship.

There’s a lot we could say about this fit. Is he now sponsored by Starry? Is he attempting some sort of camouflage? Or has he had this outfit laid out in his closet for the last few months?

Tough to know, but it sure is interesting.

After a birdie on No. 4, Garcia was 1 under through four holes during the first round.

