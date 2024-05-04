Austria's Schlager ruled out of Euros with cruciate tear

Leipzig's Xaver Schlager in action during the test soccer match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Jan Woitas/dpa

Austria midfielder Xaver Schlager has been ruled out of Euro 2024 with a knee ligament tear, his club side RB Leipzig said in a statement on Saturday.

He suffered the injury in Friday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Hoffenheim.

The 26-year-old will undergo surgery in Innsbruck on Sunday, but will be out for at least six months.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose had been hopeful it was nothing serious after the match but that proved to be wrong.

Before his transfer from Wolfsburg to Leipzig in 2022, the midfielder tore a different cruciate ligament in August 2021. He also missed two months from March due to another ligament tear.