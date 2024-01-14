Australian Open LIVE: Novak Djokovic begins title defence on opening day before Aryna Sabalenka

The Australian Open is underway with defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headlining the action on the opening night on the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open last year after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final and the 36-year-old will be aiming to challenge for the ‘golden slam’ of all four majors and the Olympic gold medal this season.

The World No 1 will begin his Australian Open defence against a qualifier, the 18-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic, who has the mighty task of attempting to beat a player in Djokovic who has not lost in Melbourne since 2018.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, won her first grand slam title when she defeated Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open last year. The Belarusian, who is seeded second, behind Iga Swiatek, for her Australian Open defence, also opens her tournament against an 18-year-old qualifier in Germany’s Ella Seidel.

Britain’s Jodie Burrage was unable to build on a good start as her Australian Open debut ended with a first-round loss to German Tamara Korpatsch, however, with the British number two losing the last seven games in a 2-6 6-3 6-0 defeat.

Follow live scores, updates and results from the Australian Open below

Australian Open LIVE: Latest scores and updates

Australian Open underway as play begins on a Sunday for first time

Champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka begin title defences tonight

Djokovic begins quest for 11th Australian Open title against Dino Prizmic

Sabalenka then in action against 18-year-old qualifier in Ella Seidel

Australian Open LIVE

06:07 , Jamie Braidwood

Play underway! It’s a historic Sunday in Melbourne as the Australian Open gets kicked off on the weekend for the first time. We’ll have all the latest scores and news, building up to the opening night session - which features the defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka.

Australian Open

06:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Jodie Burrage was unable to build on a good start as her Australian Open debut ended with a first-round loss to German Tamara Korpatsch.

Burrage earned her spot in the main draw for the first time with a strong year in 2023 and she played with confidence and purpose to take the opening set as the year’s first grand slam made its maiden Sunday start.

But, as Korpatsch steadied, Burrage’s unforced error count began to rise and it was the German who came through.

The British number two lost the last seven games in a 2-6 6-3 6-0 defeat.

More here:

Late collapse costs Jodie Burrage in Australian Open debut

Australian Open

06:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Is the Australian Open on TV in the UK?

You can watch the Australian Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good morning

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

