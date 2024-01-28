Australian Open Final 2024: How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev match tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

After defeating Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The 2024 Australian Open comes to a close this weekend when No. 4 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev face off in the finals. In a shocking twist to world No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic’s 33-game winning run in Melbourne — and his quest to add an 11th Australian Open win to his record — Sinner defeated Djokovic 6-1 6-2 6-7 6-4. After the loss, Djokovic called the match “one of the worst Grand Slam matches [he’s] ever played.” Last night marked the first time Djokovic has ever lost in an Australian Open semifinal or final.

Headed into his first grand slam final, Sinner will now have to face the twice-over Australian Open runner-up Medvedev. Are you ready to watch the Australian Open final? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the late-night tennis tournament, including where to stream the Australian Open, how to watch matches for free and more.

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev tonight at the Australian Open:

ExpressVPN Stream the Australian Open free $7 at ExpressVPN

Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and Tennis Channel $26 for your first month at Sling

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Game: Australian Open finals

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

When is the Sinner vs. Medvedev match?

Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final tonight — at the late hour of 3:30 a.m. ET.

What channel is the Sinner vs. Medvedev match on?

The Sinner vs. Medvedev match will air on ESPN and stream live on ESPN+. In the US, coverage of the Australian Open is airing across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC. The Tennis Channel is also broadcasting daily highlights, analysis and replays.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open without cable:

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ Stream Australian Open coverage On top of airing on ESPN, this year's Australian grand slam will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10.99/month at ESPN

(Sling) Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Get ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel Starting at just $26 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange + Sports Extra add-on package offers the Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, as well as NBA TV, NHL Network and more. While Sling Orange doesn't include access to your local ABC affiliate, a TV antenna may help fill that gap for you. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the Grand Slam action, you can always record your games. $26 for your first month at Sling

(Hulu) Hulu + Live TV Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and ESPN+ Hulu’s live TV tier includes access to live TV channels, ESPN+ and ad-supported Disney+, meaning you can watch the Australian Open across almost every channel airing coverage in the US, plus tune in via ESPN+ — and enjoy over 75 other channels. You’ll also enjoy access to unlimited DVR storage. $76/month at Hulu

(Fubo) Fubo Elite Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to the Tennis Channel and ESPN, plus ABC, NBC, ESPN2, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is the priciest option on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared with a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial. Try free at Fubo

How to watch the Australian Open for free:

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, Australian Open coverage will air free on Channel 9 and stream free in Australia on 9Now. If you're based in the US, you can still access free Australian Open coverage with the help of a VPN.

(ExpressVPN) ExpressVPN Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Australian Open matches totally free on 9Now, Channel 9's streaming platform, as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia, and then tune into 9Now's live streaming coverage of every match in full HD. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities. The service has servers in 94 countries including Australia, and it's easy to use with an app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, Apple smart TVs and Amazon Fire streaming sticks. Plus, it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN for the very first time. $7 at ExpressVPN

Australian Open 2024 Schedule

Due to the time difference, the Australian Open schedule is a bit wonky for US viewers. For American audiences, day matches start at 7 p.m. ET the night before, with more matches rolling in at 8 p.m. ET, 9 p.m ET or later and 11 p.m. ET or later. Night sessions start at 3 a.m. ET.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Women’s semi-finals

Friday, Jan. 26

Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, Jan. 27

Men’s final, women’s doubles final

Sunday, Jan. 28

Men’s final, Women’s doubles final