Australian Open 2024 women’s final: What time does Aryna Sabalenka vs Qinwen Zheng start?

Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to win her second straight Australian Open title on Saturday when she takes on first-time slam finalist Qinwen Zheng.

Sabalenka kept her nerve to see off Coco Gauff 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the semi-finals and is the heavy favourite to win again in Melbourne. Her opponent will be Zheng from China, who defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-4.

Zheng lost in the US Open quarter-finals to Sabalenka last year in her best previous run at a major and is into the final a decade after her compatriot Li Na won the title.

What time will the women’s final take place?

The women’s final is on Saturday, January 27 at 8.30am UK time.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the UK

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to live action from Melbourne and will be showing 260 hours of tennis. To watch on Discovery+, an Entertainment & Sport pass is £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

This year, Nick Kyrgios is part of Eurosport’s English-language commentary team, and is one of the highlights of a camera stream direct from the commentary booth. Kyrgios has been joined in Australia by presenters John McEnroe, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson, and from a London studio by new host Rachel Stringer.

How to watch the Australian Open on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

Who is the defending champions?

Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles title in the women’s draw when she defeated Elena Rybakina in three sets.

What is the Australian Open prize money?

This year’s Australian Open total prize money is a record 13 per cent increase on 2023 – £46.3 million will be shared by the field with the winners each taking home £1.68 million.

Latest odds?

Women’s singles final

Aryna Sabalenka 1/6

Qinwen Zheng 9/2

Take advantage of these Australian Open betting offers and free bets

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.