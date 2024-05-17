Auburn transfer target Achor Achor commits to Kansas State

Former Samford big man and NCAA Tournament star Achor Achor has ended his transfer process, officially committing to Kansas State for next season. The 6-foot-9 forward from Australia was the star of the 29-win Samford Bulldogs in 2023-2024.

Not only is the big man a dominating presence inside the paint, but he also improved his 3-point shooting vastly in 2024, as he connected on 44% of long ball attempts compared to just 33% in his first season for the Bulldogs. Even more impressively, Achor’s attempts nearly doubled while his efficiency climbed in the chaotic, high-tempo, “Bucky Ball” offense in Samford.

Achor’s size, length, and floor spacing are all qualities Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl loves to see from his transfer targets, which is probably a main reason the Tigers were highly prioritizing Achor’s talents. Unfortunately, the big man opted to move out of state to Kansas State, where he will likely finish his college career a Wildcat.

With Achor off the board, Auburn’s top transfer targets have seemingly whittled down to former Miami guard Wooga Poplar, former Texas five-star recruit Dillon Mitchell, and SMU transfer Ja’Heim Hudson. It certainly feels like Pearl wants to add at least one more impact player to his rotation. We’ll see if that player comes from the aforementioned trio of stars.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire