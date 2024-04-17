Auburn star center Johni Broome announces he’ll return for another season

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn’s star center Johni Broome announced on Wednesday he’d be returning to play another season for the Tigers.

Broome, an AP All-American who was also named All-SEC First-Team and SEC All-Defensive Team, has played two seasons with the Tigers after he transferred in from Moorehead State.

Broome announced his return in a social media post, which said “4’s back‼️‼️”

He helped the Auburn Tigers win an SEC championship in 2024 and was named SEC Tournament MVP.

In the 2023-24 season, Broome ranked first in the SEC in defensive rebounds, averaging 6.1 defensive rebounds per game, and was second in the SEC in total rebounds, averaging 8.5 rebounds per game. He also ranked in the top 10 in points in the conference, scoring a total of 576 points this season and averaging 16.5 ppg.

Broome was projected as a second-round pick in 2023 when he declared for the draft while maintaining college eligibility and ultimately decided to come back to Auburn.

