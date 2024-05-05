Auburn softball shuts out No. 17 Alabama to claim series

Defense and solid pitching headlined the first two games of Auburn softball’s series with No. 17 Alabama as both teams combined to score just nine runs over 18 innings.

Saturday’s deciding game three played out the same way, but like Thursday’s series opener, luck bounced the way of the Tigers. An early advantage mixed in with a stellar outing by Annabelle Widra in the circle led Auburn to a 3-0 win over their rivals, claiming the series.

A pair of singles put Auburn on the board in the 2nd inning. Anna Wohlers kicked off Auburn’s scoring effort with a single to score Thalia Martin while Nelia Peralta singled home Axe Milanowski a few at-bats later.

The decisive blow was delivered by Amelia Lech in the 4th inning when she crushed her second home run of the series and her 12th home run of the season to left field to extend Auburn’s lead to 3-0, thus capping Auburn’s scoring effort.

Mickey Dean got another solid effort from his pitchers on Saturday as Annabelle Widra struck out seven batters while allowing four hits in a complete-game showing. Getting ahead in the inning ultimately led to Widra’s strong showing.

“(Widra) did a tremendous job,” Dean said postgame. “(Emily) Carosone showed her some numbers. She got every batter in the beginning of an inning out, and she didn’t walk a single batter. Annabelle can be extremely successful when she does that.”

Auburn softball ends the regular season at 27-18-1, 9-15 in SEC play. The Tigers will now await its SEC Tournament fate. The SEC Tournament kicks off Tuesday at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire