Auburn reportedly interested in Miami transfer guard Wooga Poplar

Former Miami guard Wooga Poplar entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago following a very disappointing season for his Hurricanes. Despite himself and back court mates Nijel Pack and Matthew Cleveland combining for over 30 points per contest, Miami failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament just a year after reaching the Final Four.

The junior from Philadelphia, PA is one of the more coveted transfer portal guards following a 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game season in a difficult ACC conference, and while Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl doesn’t often pursue high-level transfers, the Tigers are reportedly interested in Poplar’s talents.

According to Poplar’s father, Auburn, as well as Oregon, TCU, Villanova, Louisville, Kansas, and SEC programs Kentucky, and Arkansas are interested in his son’s scoring prowess. That scoring prowess would be especially helpful for an Auburn team that received the majority of its offense production from the front court a season ago.

With so many top programs interested bringing in Poplar it’s likely his commitment process drags out into the Spring. We’ll see if Bruce Pearl and company can attract him to the Plains to add to what should already be a top 25 team in the country.

Miami transfer Wooga Poplar is receiving interest from the following programs, per his father: Oregon

Kentucky

Arkansas

Villanova

TCU

Auburn

Louisville

Kansas — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire