Auburn remains on top of final Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll for 2023-24
With wins in each of its last five tournaments, including an SEC Championship victory for its first conference title since 2018, Auburn is No. 1 for the third time in the last four Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. The Tigers received 18 first-place votes and 496 points on May 3.
Vanderbilt (one first-place vote), Arizona State (one first-place vote), North Carolina, and Tennessee rounded out the top five, while Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Washington, and Alabama completed the top 10.
Meanwhile, North Georgia remains on top of the D-II poll, where it has remained the entire season.
Here’s a look at the final Bushnell/Golfweek coaches polls of the 2023-24 season:
Division I
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Auburn (18)
496
2
Vanderbilt (1)
473
3
Arizona State (1)
455
4
North Carolina
452
5
Tennessee
409
6
Florida State
407
7
Ole Miss
367
8
Arkansas
344
9
Washington
329
10
Alabama
324
11
Texas
281
12
Arizona
269
13
Virginia
261
14
Florida
220
15
Texas Tech
216
16
Oklahoma
213
17
Georgia Tech
202
18
Illinois
172
19
Georgia
145
20
Texas A&M
121
21
East Tennessee State
118
22
California
72
23
New Mexico
66
24
Oregon
38
25
Duke
20
25
Duke
20
Receiving votes: Stanford (19), Oklahoma State (10), Northwestern (6), Louisville (3), Purdue (3), Notre Dame (2).
Division II
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
North Georgia (21)
549
2
Lincoln Memorial
516
3
Georgia Southwestern
501
4
Grand Valley State (1)
490
5
Colorado Christian
445
6
Oklahoma Christian
443
7
USC Aiken
370
8
Lee
359
9
West Florida
356
10
Dallas Baptist
355
11
Nova Southeastern
333
12
Lander
316
13
Saint Leo
284
14
Florida Southern
278
15
Barton
243
16
Central Oklahoma
196
17
Henderson State
181
18
Texas-Permian Basin
143
19
Midwestern State
121
20
Coker
107
21
Colorado State Pueblo
99
22
Barry
89
23
Columbus State
59
24
Missouri S&T
50
25
Shorter
47
Receiving votes: Cal State Monterey Bay (35), Chico State (23), Union (TN) (22), Indianapolis (21), Western New Mexico (21), Tampa (20), Wingate (14), West Texas A&M (12), Missouri Southern State (8), Lenoir Rhyne (7), Cal State East Bay (5), Cal State San Marcos (4), Carson-Newman (4), Clayton State (4), Southern Arkansas (4), Wayne State (MI) (4), Colorado Mesa (3), USC Beaufort (3), Flagler (2), Harding (2), Colorado School of Mines (1), Virginia Union (1).
Division III
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Methodist (13)
325
2
Emory
311
3
Carnegie Mellon
293
4
Oglethorpe
289
5
Illinois Wesleyan
273
6
Lynchburg
252
7
Huntingdon
246
8
Washington & Lee
223
9
Sewanee
195
10
Aurora
188
11
Saint John’s (MN)
180
12
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
179
13
Bethel (MN)
166
14
Texas-Dallas
161
15
Wittenberg
155
16
Babson
112
17
Guilford
100
18
Redlands
95
19
Pomona-Pitzer
91
20
Hampden-Sydney
87
21
Averett
65
22
LeTourneau
55
23
Kenyon
54
24
Franklin & Marshall
30
25
Rochester
27
Receiving votes: Christopher Newport (23), Whitman (10), Rhodes College (9), Greensboro (8), Willamette (7), Gustavus Adolphus (6), Whitworth (5), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (2), RPI (1), York (PA) (1).
NAIA
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Dalton State (7)
175
2
Keiser
168
3
OUAZ
156
4
Texas Wesleyan
149
T-5
British Columbia
144
T-5
Lindsey Wilson
144
7
Wayland Baptist
130
8
Southeastern (FL)
109
9
Oklahoma City
108
T-10
MidAmerica Nazarene
104
T-10
Truett McConnell
104
12
Coastal Georgia
89
13
Houston-Victoria
86
14
Columbia (MO)
85
15
Cumberland (TN)
84
T-16
Point
62
T-16
William Carey
62
18
Campbellsville
49
19
Webber International
42
20
Bellevue
33
21
Ave Maria
32
22
Cumberlands (KY)
26
23
USAO
20
24
Victoria – BC
19
T-25
Lawrence Tech
18
T-25
The Master’s
18
Receiving votes: Southwestern Christian (11), Taylor (11), Park (MO) (7), Reinhardt (6), Lewis-Clark State (5), Tennessee Wesleyan (3), Northwestern (IA), Blue Mountain (1), Shawnee State (1).
NJCAA Division I
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Odessa (5)
70
2
Indian Hills (2)
68
3
New Mexico JC (1)
63
4
Midland
52
5
Hutchinson
50
6
Ranger
36
7
Dodge City
29
8
Central Alabama
27
9
McLennan
21
10
Western Texas
14
Receiving votes: Eastern Florida State (9), NMMI (1).
NJCAA Division II
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Mississippi Gulf Coast (5)
50
2
South Mountain
43
3
Parkland
37
4
Kirkwood
34
5
Roane State
33
6
Des Moines Area
26
7
East Central
15
8
Iowa Central
10
T-9
Meridian
9
T-9
Murray State College
9
Receiving votes: Jones (6), Southeast (NE) (3).