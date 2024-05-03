Auburn remains on top of final Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll for 2023-24

With wins in each of its last five tournaments, including an SEC Championship victory for its first conference title since 2018, Auburn is No. 1 for the third time in the last four Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. The Tigers received 18 first-place votes and 496 points on May 3.

Vanderbilt (one first-place vote), Arizona State (one first-place vote), North Carolina, and Tennessee rounded out the top five, while Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Washington, and Alabama completed the top 10.

Meanwhile, North Georgia remains on top of the D-II poll, where it has remained the entire season.

Here’s a look at the final Bushnell/Golfweek coaches polls of the 2023-24 season:

Division I

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Auburn (18) 496 2 Vanderbilt (1) 473 3 Arizona State (1) 455 4 North Carolina 452 5 Tennessee 409 6 Florida State 407 7 Ole Miss 367 8 Arkansas 344 9 Washington 329 10 Alabama 324 11 Texas 281 12 Arizona 269 13 Virginia 261 14 Florida 220 15 Texas Tech 216 16 Oklahoma 213 17 Georgia Tech 202 18 Illinois 172 19 Georgia 145 20 Texas A&M 121 21 East Tennessee State 118 22 California 72 23 New Mexico 66 24 Oregon 38 25 Duke 20 25 Duke 20

Receiving votes: Stanford (19), Oklahoma State (10), Northwestern (6), Louisville (3), Purdue (3), Notre Dame (2).

Division II

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 North Georgia (21) 549 2 Lincoln Memorial 516 3 Georgia Southwestern 501 4 Grand Valley State (1) 490 5 Colorado Christian 445 6 Oklahoma Christian 443 7 USC Aiken 370 8 Lee 359 9 West Florida 356 10 Dallas Baptist 355 11 Nova Southeastern 333 12 Lander 316 13 Saint Leo 284 14 Florida Southern 278 15 Barton 243 16 Central Oklahoma 196 17 Henderson State 181 18 Texas-Permian Basin 143 19 Midwestern State 121 20 Coker 107 21 Colorado State Pueblo 99 22 Barry 89 23 Columbus State 59 24 Missouri S&T 50 25 Shorter 47

Receiving votes: Cal State Monterey Bay (35), Chico State (23), Union (TN) (22), Indianapolis (21), Western New Mexico (21), Tampa (20), Wingate (14), West Texas A&M (12), Missouri Southern State (8), Lenoir Rhyne (7), Cal State East Bay (5), Cal State San Marcos (4), Carson-Newman (4), Clayton State (4), Southern Arkansas (4), Wayne State (MI) (4), Colorado Mesa (3), USC Beaufort (3), Flagler (2), Harding (2), Colorado School of Mines (1), Virginia Union (1).

Division III

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Methodist (13) 325 2 Emory 311 3 Carnegie Mellon 293 4 Oglethorpe 289 5 Illinois Wesleyan 273 6 Lynchburg 252 7 Huntingdon 246 8 Washington & Lee 223 9 Sewanee 195 10 Aurora 188 11 Saint John’s (MN) 180 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 179 13 Bethel (MN) 166 14 Texas-Dallas 161 15 Wittenberg 155 16 Babson 112 17 Guilford 100 18 Redlands 95 19 Pomona-Pitzer 91 20 Hampden-Sydney 87 21 Averett 65 22 LeTourneau 55 23 Kenyon 54 24 Franklin & Marshall 30 25 Rochester 27

Receiving votes: Christopher Newport (23), Whitman (10), Rhodes College (9), Greensboro (8), Willamette (7), Gustavus Adolphus (6), Whitworth (5), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (2), RPI (1), York (PA) (1).

NAIA

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Dalton State (7) 175 2 Keiser 168 3 OUAZ 156 4 Texas Wesleyan 149 T-5 British Columbia 144 T-5 Lindsey Wilson 144 7 Wayland Baptist 130 8 Southeastern (FL) 109 9 Oklahoma City 108 T-10 MidAmerica Nazarene 104 T-10 Truett McConnell 104 12 Coastal Georgia 89 13 Houston-Victoria 86 14 Columbia (MO) 85 15 Cumberland (TN) 84 T-16 Point 62 T-16 William Carey 62 18 Campbellsville 49 19 Webber International 42 20 Bellevue 33 21 Ave Maria 32 22 Cumberlands (KY) 26 23 USAO 20 24 Victoria – BC 19 T-25 Lawrence Tech 18 T-25 The Master’s 18

Receiving votes: Southwestern Christian (11), Taylor (11), Park (MO) (7), Reinhardt (6), Lewis-Clark State (5), Tennessee Wesleyan (3), Northwestern (IA), Blue Mountain (1), Shawnee State (1).

NJCAA Division I

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Odessa (5) 70 2 Indian Hills (2) 68 3 New Mexico JC (1) 63 4 Midland 52 5 Hutchinson 50 6 Ranger 36 7 Dodge City 29 8 Central Alabama 27 9 McLennan 21 10 Western Texas 14

Receiving votes: Eastern Florida State (9), NMMI (1).

NJCAA Division II

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (5) 50 2 South Mountain 43 3 Parkland 37 4 Kirkwood 34 5 Roane State 33 6 Des Moines Area 26 7 East Central 15 8 Iowa Central 10 T-9 Meridian 9 T-9 Murray State College 9

Receiving votes: Jones (6), Southeast (NE) (3).

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek