Auburn remains on top of final Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll for 2023-24

Cameron Jourdan
With wins in each of its last five tournaments, including an SEC Championship victory for its first conference title since 2018, Auburn is No. 1 for the third time in the last four Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. The Tigers received 18 first-place votes and 496 points on May 3. 

Vanderbilt (one first-place vote), Arizona State (one first-place vote), North Carolina, and Tennessee rounded out the top five, while Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Washington, and Alabama completed the top 10.

Meanwhile, North Georgia remains on top of the D-II poll, where it has remained the entire season.

Here’s a look at the final Bushnell/Golfweek coaches polls of the 2023-24 season:

Division I

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Auburn (18)

496

2

Vanderbilt (1)

473

3

Arizona State (1)

455

4

North Carolina

452

5

Tennessee

409

6

Florida State

407

7

Ole Miss

367

8

Arkansas

344

9

Washington

329

10

Alabama

324

11

Texas

281

12

Arizona

269

13

Virginia

261

14

Florida

220

15

Texas Tech

216

16

Oklahoma

213

17

Georgia Tech

202

18

Illinois

172

19

Georgia

145

20

Texas A&M

121

21

East Tennessee State

118

22

California

72

23

New Mexico

66

24

Oregon

38

25

Duke

20

Receiving votes: Stanford (19), Oklahoma State (10), Northwestern (6), Louisville (3), Purdue (3), Notre Dame (2).

Division II

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

North Georgia (21)

549

2

Lincoln Memorial

516

3

Georgia Southwestern

501

4

Grand Valley State (1)

490

5

Colorado Christian

445

6

Oklahoma Christian

443

7

USC Aiken

370

8

Lee

359

9

West Florida

356

10

Dallas Baptist

355

11

Nova Southeastern

333

12

Lander

316

13

Saint Leo

284

14

Florida Southern

278

15

Barton

243

16

Central Oklahoma

196

17

Henderson State

181

18

Texas-Permian Basin

143

19

Midwestern State

121

20

Coker

107

21

Colorado State Pueblo

99

22

Barry

89

23

Columbus State

59

24

Missouri S&T

50

25

Shorter

47

Receiving votes: Cal State Monterey Bay (35), Chico State (23), Union (TN) (22), Indianapolis (21), Western New Mexico (21), Tampa (20), Wingate (14), West Texas A&M (12), Missouri Southern State (8), Lenoir Rhyne (7), Cal State East Bay (5), Cal State San Marcos (4), Carson-Newman (4), Clayton State (4), Southern Arkansas (4), Wayne State (MI) (4), Colorado Mesa (3), USC Beaufort (3), Flagler (2), Harding (2), Colorado School of Mines (1), Virginia Union (1).

Division III

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Methodist (13)

325

2

Emory

311

3

Carnegie Mellon

293

4

Oglethorpe

289

5

Illinois Wesleyan

273

6

Lynchburg

252

7

Huntingdon

246

8

Washington & Lee

223

9

Sewanee

195

10

Aurora

188

11

Saint John’s (MN)

180

12

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

179

13

Bethel (MN)

166

14

Texas-Dallas

161

15

Wittenberg

155

16

Babson

112

17

Guilford

100

18

Redlands

95

19

Pomona-Pitzer

91

20

Hampden-Sydney

87

21

Averett

65

22

LeTourneau

55

23

Kenyon

54

24

Franklin & Marshall

30

25

Rochester

27

Receiving votes:  Christopher Newport (23), Whitman (10), Rhodes College (9), Greensboro (8), Willamette (7), Gustavus Adolphus (6), Whitworth (5), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (2), RPI (1), York (PA) (1).

NAIA

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Dalton State (7)

175

2

Keiser

168

3

OUAZ

156

4

Texas Wesleyan

149

T-5

British Columbia

144

T-5

Lindsey Wilson

144

7

Wayland Baptist

130

8

Southeastern (FL)

109

9

Oklahoma City

108

T-10

MidAmerica Nazarene

104

T-10

Truett McConnell

104

12

Coastal Georgia

89

13

Houston-Victoria

86

14

Columbia (MO)

85

15

Cumberland (TN)

84

T-16

Point

62

T-16

William Carey

62

18

Campbellsville

49

19

Webber International

42

20

Bellevue

33

21

Ave Maria

32

22

Cumberlands (KY)

26

23

USAO

20

24

Victoria – BC

19

T-25

Lawrence Tech

18

T-25

The Master’s

18

Receiving votes: Southwestern Christian (11), Taylor (11), Park (MO) (7), Reinhardt (6), Lewis-Clark State (5), Tennessee Wesleyan (3), Northwestern (IA), Blue Mountain (1), Shawnee State (1).

NJCAA Division I

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Odessa (5)

70

2

Indian Hills (2)

68

3

New Mexico JC (1)

63

4

Midland

52

5

Hutchinson

50

6

Ranger

36

7

Dodge City

29

8

Central Alabama

27

9

McLennan

21

10

Western Texas

14

Receiving votes: Eastern Florida State (9), NMMI (1).

NJCAA Division II

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Mississippi Gulf Coast (5)

50

2

South Mountain

43

3

Parkland

37

4

Kirkwood

34

5

Roane State

33

6

Des Moines Area

26

7

East Central

15

8

Iowa Central

10

T-9

Meridian

9

T-9

Murray State College

9

Receiving votes: Jones (6), Southeast (NE) (3).

