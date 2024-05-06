Auburn receives prediction to land three-star OL from Georgia

Auburn’s top-10 2025 recruiting class is filled with several talented offensive linemen. However, the Tigers have a chance to enhance its haul by adding a three-star lineman from Savannah, Georgia.

Auburn is looking to close the deal on several offensive linemen including Jacobe Ward, a 6-4, 305-pound OL from Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia. Hugh Freeze, offensive line coach Jake Thornton, and staff are close to making it happen according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. Auburn Live writers Jeffrey Lee and Cole Pinkston have submitted predictions in favor of Auburn landing Ward, which pushes its forecast to 98.2%.

In March, Ward told Lee that Auburn was his top choice by saying that Auburn provides a “great fit” for him due to Auburn’s practice intensity and his relationship with Thornton.

“The relationships I have with all of the coaches, they just keep it real with me, especially Coach (Jake) Thornton. He’s such a good guy,” Ward said. “He told me that I could possibly be a day one starter here and that’s something I like to hear.”

Auburn has four offensive linemen committed for its 2025 class: Tavaris Dice, Carde Smith, Spencer Dowland, and Tai Buster. In addition to Ward, Auburn is also in a great spot to land four-star OT Broderick Shull as On3 gives the Tigers a 92.0% chance to secure Shull’s pledge.

South Carolina and Alabama are the other programs in the hunt to land Ward. However, both programs have less than a 1% chance to earn his commitment according to On3.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire