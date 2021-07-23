Auburn QB says playing at Penn State will be fun

One of Penn State’s most anticipated non-conference games in years will be played this fall in Week 3 when the Auburn Tigers travel north to visit Beaver Stadium. It is the first time Penn State and Auburn will play each other in the regular season, and the Nittany Lions are rolling out the full whiteout treatment for the special occasion.

Penn State and Auburn are each also looking forward to playing in front of full capacity crowds this season after playing in front of a reduced capacity or zero capacity crowds last season amid the pandemic. We already know how much Penn State is looking forward to welcoming fans back to Beaver Stadium this season. And it turns out Aubrun is looking forward the big road game as well.

Speaking to SEC media in Alabama this week at SEC Media Days, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix talked about how the Tigers are ready to get back into a regular college football atmosphere again. He mentioned the road game at Penn State as something to look forward to.

“[We’re] excited to play in front of 85,000 people again and play in front of all the great atmospheres that we have all across the SEC and even other places,” Nix said at SEC media days. “I know we get to go up to Penn State and play this year, which will be fun.”

Oh, it will be fun alright. The second home game of the season for Penn State (Penn State opens the season at Wisconsin in Week 1) is already getting the nationally televised primetime slot on ABC by ESPN. Penn State also officially announced the game will be the stadium-wide whiteout game for the 2021 season (a student section whiteout has been called for the Michigan game later in the year).

The atmosphere for Penn State’s home game against Auburn should be electrifying.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

List

Here are Penn State's game themes for the 2021 football season (including the white out game) View 7 items

Story continues