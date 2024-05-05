Auburn High Baseball advances to Final Four, will face Central

AUBURN (WRBL) – The Auburn High Baseball team most likely thought they had the series against Fairhope won in game two against the Pirates. However, Fairhope would surprisingly come back from a six-run deficit and force a game three.

The Tigers did not waste any time getting on the board in the deciding matchup. Michael Daniel would hit a two-run, opposite field, homerun to give the Tigers a two-run lead in the first inning. Daniel had not hit a homerun up until that point of the season, and there is no better time than in a playoff matchup. The Tigers would add on another two runs, winning the game 4-1.

Auburn will now renew a playoff rivalry with the Central Red Devils in the Final Four. WRBL Sports will continue to cover both teams throughout the playoffs. You can Auburn’s highlights against Fairfield in the video player above.

