How Auburn football, Vanderbilt target D.J. Taylor has benefited from track and field

It's been a busy spring for Riverdale junior D.J. Taylor, and he hopes the next few months get even busier.

Thanks to success he's had in track and field this spring, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Taylor has missed spring football practice for the Warriors. He was a spectator during his squad's spring scrimmage vs. Hendersonville at MTSU Thursday night.

But after he competes in three TSSAA state track and field events at Spring Fling, it will be back to the business of football − particularly recruiting.

"It's been a little tough (missing football)," said Taylor, who is rated by 247Sports Composite as a three-star prospect, the No. 29 player in Tennessee and the No. 70 running back nationally in the 2025 class. "Football is my main thing. But knowing I'm succeeding in track and going to state helps ease it a little bit."

Taylor, who is also being recruited by some schools as a safety, picked up a slew of offers following his sophomore year last summer, including Vanderbilt, Indiana and Memphis. In all, he had nine offers within a month's span.

The offers then slowed down for several months before Auburn gave him his second SEC offer in late January. He's also been talking to Michigan over recent weeks.

"I didn't expect it," said Taylor, of the Auburn offer. "It was a random day at school, I got called up and (Auburn co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly) was there and I talked to him."

Taylor will take a visit to Auburn on June 10, a week after he attends a camp at Memphis.

Taylor rushed 77 times for 537 yards with seven touchdowns while adding 115 yards receiving in 2023. That was despite missing four games because of an injury, sharing the backfield load with senior Isaiah Verser and also playing in a pass-heavy offense that included Mr. Football finalist and Gatorade Player of the Year Braden Graham at quarterback.

"I'm trying to get big numbers in everything (this fall)," Taylor said. "Last year was disappointing. This year will definitely be the year."

Riverdale's D.J. Taylor carries the ball during a 2023 6A playoff game vs. Green Hill. Taylor has offers from schools such as Auburn, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Memphis.

Riverdale football's D.J. Taylor benefiting from track and field

While track and field kept Taylor off the football field this spring, the benefits from the sport carry over.

"The No. 1 thing is mentally," Taylor said. "In track you have to be mentally ready. It could be hot, cold, raining; it doesn't matter. You're going to be tired and sore. You just have to be mentally ready for everything. As far as my body, speed, athleticism and flexibility, it helps a lot."

Taylor earned a trip to the state track meet in the 100- and 200-meter dash and the high jump. He won the Class AAA Section 2 meet in the 100, setting a personal best at 10.62 seconds.

"I cruised at the end ... did a little celebrating," Taylor said. "I'd say my best shot right now (of winning a state title) is in the 100."

Cecil Joyce covers high school sports and MTSU athletics for The Daily News Journal. Contact him at cjoyce@dnj.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @Cecil_Joyce.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Football recruiting: Riverdale's D.J. Taylor set for June Auburn visit