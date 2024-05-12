Auburn football ‘seperates themselves’ with spring transfer portal additions

Auburn football filled needs by adding several key players during the spring transfer portal window. Most media outlets feel that Auburn took a giant step forward this spring by landing players such as former Indiana defensive lineman Philip Blidi and former Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith to its roster, including Kennington Smith of The Athletic.

Smith released his SEC spring recap over the weekend, which features several interesting aspects such as projected wins, coaching changes, and notable returners. Near the end of his review, he added the SEC’s top five transfer portal winners, including Auburn.

Smith was impressed with two of Auburn’s defensive additions, but adding another talented wide receiver to the mix blew him away.

The Tigers added a few defensive players this spring to bolster the defensive front: Keyron Crawford (Arkansas State) and Isaiah Raikes (USC), but the biggest win was nabbing (KeAndre) Lambert-Smith, one of the most sought-after players in the spring window.

The Athletic joins CBS Sports by tabbing Auburn a ‘transfer portal winner.’ CBS Sports placed Auburn at No. 2 of its national rankings and issued them a “B-” grade.

Auburn ranks No. 28 in 247Sports’ 2024 transfer portal rankings. The Tigers have landed 14 transfers from the portal since the final whistle of the 2023 season. Lambert-Smith is the top transfer, followed by former Maryland tight end rico walker, former Mississippi State tackle Percy Lewis, and ex-Georgia State wide receiver Robert Lewis following.

