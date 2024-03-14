Auburn football recruiting lands commitment from four-star OL Tavaris Dice

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting is back up to eight commitments in the Class of 2025.

Four-star offensive lineman Tavaris Dice has pledged to the Tigers, he announced through social media Thursday. Dice is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 252 senior recruit in the country and the No. 26 offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-4, 282-pound Dice plays for Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. He's rated as the No. 34 player in his home state.

Dice's commitment comes in the same week the Tigers lost a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Kalen Edwards. Currently joining Dice in the Class of 2025 for Auburn is four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, four-star cornerback Devin Williams, four-star defensive linemen Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry, three-star tight ends Ryan Ghea and Hollis Davidson and three-star OT Spencer Dowland.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

