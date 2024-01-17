Auburn football picks up transfer commitment from former Alabama DB Antonio Kite

AUBURN — A former Alabama defensive back will be on the opposite sideline come next season's Iron Bowl.

Auburn football has landed a commitment from transfer DB Antonio Kite, who appeared in seven games for the Crimson Tide last season. Kite saw 22 defensive snaps in 2023, per Pro Football Focus, with nine coming in the season opener against Middle Tennessee and another nine coming versus Chattanooga in the regular season's penultimate game.

Kite is a former four-star recruit out of Anniston High School, rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2022. He was also tabbed as the ninth-best prospect in Alabama, one spot behind four-star linebacker Robert Woodyard, who is currently on Auburn's roster.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound Kite redshirted his freshman season under coach Nick Saban in 2022. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

