'Never thought I'd see the day': Auburn players, coaches react to Nick Saban's retirement

AUBURN — Nick Saban's historic run at Alabama is over, as the 72-year-old coach retired Wednesday afternoon.

Saban has been a thorn in the side of Auburn football since his arrival to Tuscaloosa in 2007, racking up six national championships and nine SEC titles. The Tigers are 5-12 against the Saban-led Crimson Tide, including a devastating loss in November that featured the now iconic fourth-and-31 touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond in the back corner of the north end zone in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The retirement of Saban will cause ripples across the sport. Specifically for Auburn, the Tigers will have the chance to take some recruits that were previously committed or interested in Alabama. The biggest example of this is five-star receiver Ryan Williams, who has been pledged to Saban since October 2022. Williams plans to sign a National Letter of Intent in February, and Auburn hasn't stopped pursuing him.

Auburn currently has four WRs signed in the Class of 2024. Those signees have advertised the "Freeze 5," implying that they'd like to add Williams to complete the group.

Here are some reactions from those associated with the Tigers, starting with coach Hugh Freeze:

Hard to express how much Nick and Ms Terri have meant to Jill and I as friends and you have forever set the mark for many to chase in this profession. Enjoy Retirement!! — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) January 10, 2024

"Hard to express how much Nick and Ms Terri have meant to Jill and I as friends and you have forever set the mark for many to chase in this profession," Freeze wrote on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the news broke. "Enjoy retirement!!"

Freeze has long discussed his friendship with Saban. Freeze said in August that Saban had reached out to him after he was ousted from Ole Miss to potentially join his staff at Alabama.

Auburn football players react

Wow never thought I would see the day. — keldric faulk (@FaulkKeldric) January 10, 2024

Well… — perry “uno” thompson (@fhsperryt1) January 10, 2024

Former Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn

It was a true honor to coach against you throughout the years. Enjoy your retirement! pic.twitter.com/Lju1bGBCi9 — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) January 10, 2024

