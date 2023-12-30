Auburn football live score updates vs. Maryland in Music City Bowl

Auburn and Maryland meet Saturday in the 2023 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium.

Auburn (6-6) will try to bounce back after losing its last two games of the regular season. The Tigers' last loss was particularly difficult to take, a 27-24 heartbreaker against Alabama that included a 31-yard touchdown pass by Jalen Milroe with 32 seconds remaining.

Maryland (7-5) knocked off Rutgers 42-24 in its last regular-season game.

The Terrapins, however, will be without quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten's all-time passing yards leader, who is opting out of the bowl game to begin preparation for the NFL draft.

Auburn has played twice before in the Music City Bowl. The Tigers beat Purdue 63-14 in 2018 and Wisconsin 28-14 in 2003.

MATCHUP: Auburn football and Maryland will play in the 2023 Music City Bowl

This will be Maryland's first time in the Music City Bowl.

It will be the first time in 40 years the teams have played each other.

What channel is Auburn vs. Maryland in the Music City Bowl on today?

TV channel: ABC

Auburn football vs. Maryland start time

Date: Dec. 30

Kickoff: 1 p.m. CT

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Auburn live score updates vs. Maryland in Music City Bowl