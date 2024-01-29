Auburn football coordinator contracts: How much are Derrick Nix, Charles Kelly making?

AUBURN — Auburn football's on-field staff is nearly complete.

Coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers have experienced plenty of change this offseason, namely the departures of offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, who was fired, and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Others who've left include running backs coach Cadillac Williams and safeties coach Zac Etheridge, both of whom resigned. Etheridge went to Houston. Williams has not yet landed anywhere.

Auburn, like every other program, has 10 on-field assistant spots to fill. Freeze has so far supplemented the aforementioned losses by bringing in Derrick Nix as his OC/RBs coach and Charles Kelly as a co-DC. He also elevated Kent Austin to be his QBs coach. That leaves one spot open, assumingly to be filled by another co-DC.

The contracts for Nix and Kelly were obtained by the Montgomery Advertiser on Monday through an open records request. Here's what they're due to be paid:

Charles Kelly (Co-DC)

Term: Dec. 29, 2023-Jan. 31, 2027

Total annual compensation: $875,000

Note: Kelly's annual compensation will increase by $75,000 on Feb. 1, 2026.

Derrick Nix (Offensive coordinator/RBs coach)

Term: Jan. 16, 2024-Jan. 31, 2027

Total annual compensation: $800,000

Note: Nix's annual compensation will increase by $100,000 on Feb. 1, 2025. It'll increase by another $100,000 on Feb. 1, 2026. Nix also has a retention bonus of $100,000, which triggers each July 1 that he remains on staff at Auburn, starting in 2025.

New Auburn Tigers football offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, from left, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly and head coach Hugh Freeze are introduced as Auburn Tigers basketball takes on Ole Miss Rebels at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

Additional details

Both Nix and Kelly have 100% buyouts, though they each have mitigation clauses. Their bonus structure is inline with the other assistants on staff. They'll get an extra $15,000 if the Tigers make it to the SEC Championship game and an additional $15,000 if they win it.

There are also incentives to make it to the College Football Playoff. If Auburn makes it to the semifinals, Nix and Kelly will receive a bonus equal to 16% of their total annual salary. If the Tigers make it to the national championship, that bonus increases to 20%. And if Auburn wins a national title, the coaches will enjoy a bonus that is equal to 25% of their compensation. With the playoff expanding to 12 teams next season, coaches will get a 12% bonus for making it to "College Football Playoff Committee Assigned Bowl Games."

Additionally, if Auburn makes it to any of the following bowl games, the coaches will receive these respective bonuses:

Birmingham Bowl (4%)

Liberty Bowl (4%)

Independence Bowl (4%)

Music City Bowl (6%)

Texas Bowl (6%)

Belk Bowl (6%)

Tax Slayer Bowl (8%)

Outback Bowl (8%)

Capital One Bowl (8%)

Citrus Bowl (8%)

