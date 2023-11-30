Auburn basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Live score updates as Tigers take on ACC competition

AUBURN — Auburn basketball is up to four straight wins, and the Tigers will be looking to score a fifth consecutive against Virginia Tech.

The Tigers will host the Hokies in Neville Arena on Wednesday (8:15 p.m. CT, ESPN2). The programs have played one another six times, with Auburn winning all but one of the matchups. It'll be the second time Virginia Tech plays on the Plains, as it lost to the Tigers in 1973.

Coach Mike Young's team was on a four-game winning streak before it fell to Florida Atlantic by 34 points Sunday. The Owls held the Hokies to 50 points.

'HE MAKES US A DIFFERENT TEAM': How Jaylin Williams can change Auburn basketball's ceiling

AUBURN FOOTBALL: The steps that led to the Tigers unraveling in Iron Bowl against Alabama

What time, channel is Auburn's basketball game vs. Virginia Tech?

Time: 8:15 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Auburn basketball score vs. Virginia Tech: Live score updates

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Virginia Tech: Score updates for Tigers