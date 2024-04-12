Auburn basketball makes first portal addition, lands Furman transfer JP Pegues

AUBURN — Auburn basketball has pulled in its first portal addition of the offseason, and its a productive one.

The Tigers landed a commitment from Furman transfer JP Pegues on Friday. Pegues, who averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season, is a point guard with one year of eligibility remaining. He made his announcement in an Instagram post with Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Pegues, listed at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, chose Auburn as his transfer destination over finalists Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina. He was rated by 247Sports as a three-star recruit coming out of Nashville's Hillsboro High School in the Class of 2021.

The addition of Pegues comes after the Tigers lost both of their point guards — Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson — to the portal. The duo of Holloway and Donaldson combined to average 14.1 points, 5.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35 games last season. The tandem also shot 38.3% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.32.

Pegues has spent the last three seasons at Furman, appeared in 95 games and started 66 times with the Paladins. He played 34.1 minutes as a junior during the 2023-24 campaign; Auburn hasn't had a player on the court that much since Kareem Canty averaged 34.3 minutes in coach Bruce Pearl's second season.

Nine players in Division I basketball averaged at least 18 points and 4.5 assists last season. One of them was Pegues, along with Northwestern's Boo Buie, Providence's Devin Carter, Southern Illinois' Xavier Johnson, Weber State's Dillon Jones, Green Bay's Noah Reynolds, UT Martin's Jordan Sears, Albany's Sebastian Thomas and Western Carolina's Vonterius Woolbright.

Pegues finished his junior campaign shooting 42% from the field and 36.2% from deep. He also made 87.5% of his free throws while averaging 2.1 turnovers. His addition likely won't be the last for the Tigers, who are working to replenish a roster that's already lost five scholarship players in Lior Berman, Donaldson, Holloway, KD Johnson and Jaylin Williams.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: JP Pegues: Furman transfer commits to Auburn basketball, Bruce Pearl