Tre Donaldson to enter transfer portal after two seasons with Auburn basketball

AUBURN — After two seasons with Auburn basketball, Tre Donaldson has plans to move on. The 6-foot-3 point guard announced Wednesday in an Instagram post with Joe Tipton of On3 Sports that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Donaldson has been used predominantly as coach Bruce Pearl's backup point guard over the last couple of campaigns, spelling Wendell Green Jr. in 2022-23 and Aden Holloway in 2023-24. Donaldson did start 10 games last season, but Holloway started 25.

A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2022, Donaldson originally committed to Auburn as both a football and basketball player before he opted to only focus on the latter; he was rated by the 247Sports Composite as a four-star safety out of Florida State University School in Tallahassee, Florida.

Donaldson averaged 6.7 points on 47.1% shooting as a sophomore. He also added 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.29 in regular-season games against conference opponents ranked No. 11 amongst SEC players who played at least 210 minutes, per College Basketball Analytics.

"You could argue (Donaldson) is maybe the most improved freshman to sophomore perimeter (player) that I’ve studied thus in far the league," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said after his team lost at Auburn on Jan. 9. Donaldson scored four points and dished six assists against the Aggies.

Donaldson had a knack for playing well in March with the Tigers. His averages of 6.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds weren't the most eye-popping figures in the world, but his 51.7% rate from the field and 76.9% efficiency from 3-point range in the seven postseason games he appeared in were impressive.

"I think that both Tre and Aden have taken great care of the ball," Pearl said March 13. "They've understood our offenses, they play within their limitations (and) they're unselfish. But they both are threats to score. They've just done a really good job taking care of the ball and valuing possessions."

Donaldson will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next program.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

