Attorney for Deshaun Watson accusers says a settlement is not happening

The 22 women who have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct are not willing to settle. Tony Buzbee — the attorney for the women — told Mark Berman of Fox 26 that a settlement is not going to happen.

Buzbee also offered updates on the civil lawsuits against Watson. Buzbee said some of the accusers have met with both the Houston Police Department and the NFL. Buzbee complimented the HPD for how it has handled the situation, but called out the NFL, saying some of the women "did not feel like they were being respected" during meetings with the league.

When reached by phone Wednesday night Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, confirmed that four of his clients have met with the NFL’s lead investigator, Lisa Friel, and eight to ten of his clients... pic.twitter.com/VgO8lzH2Sg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 13, 2021

Buzbee said there have been four sessions with the accusers and the NFL. He added that four more women want to meet with the league, but Buzbee is unsure whether he'll let that happen.

Deshaun Watson faces uncertain future after accusations

The NFL has stayed relatively quiet about the Watson accusations. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in April the league was doing its own investigation, and Buzbee's statement confirms some of the accusers have met with the league.

Watson is still an active member of the Texans, though he could be suspended of placed on the commissioner's exempt list depending on what the league discovers during its investigation.

Prior to the accusations, Watson was pushing for a trade out of Houston. There was reportedly considerable interest in Watson initially, but those died down following the accusations. The Texans used their third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft on quarterback Davis Mills, possibly suggesting the team is readying itself for a future without Watson.

