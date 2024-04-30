Atletico punished for racist abuse of Williams

Nico Williams celebrated his goal in front of the south stand [Getty Images]

Atletico Madrid have been given a partial stadium closure order after supporters racially abused Athletic Bilbao player Nico Williams on Saturday.

Williams asked the referee to stop the La Liga match midway through the first half at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium after hearing "monkey sounds" from the stands.

The game was briefly paused and an announcement made over the tannoy but supporters continued to jeer Williams.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has fined Atletico 20,000 euros (£17,000) and said the club's south stand must remain closed for two matches.

The RFEF said the area should display messages condemning racism and xenophobia during the two matches in which it is closed.

After the abuse, Williams scored and ran in front of the south stand while gesturing towards his arm, which was viewed as a reference to his skin colour.

"There are stupid people everywhere but nothing happens, we have to keep fighting so this changes little by little," Williams said after the match.

Atletico Madrid won the match 3-1.