Atlanta United announces plans to expand training facility

ATLANTA - Atlanta United has announced plans to expand and enhance the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. The development, which entails a two-story, 20,000-square foot addition, will commence this summer with a $23 million investment, pushing the total investment in the Marietta campus to over $85 million.

The expansion project, expected to be completed by summer 2025, will effectively double the Training Ground's footprint to 50,000 square feet. This expansion will facilitate various improvements and additions aimed at enhancing player health and well-being, as well as accommodating the needs of the Academy and front office associates, according to a press release. Enhancements include the addition of a state-of-the-art content production studio and dedicated space for both the Academy and front office personnel.

The expansion will not only enhance player facilities but will also provide improved accommodations for hosting international clubs and federations for major soccer competitions. Renovations to Truist Pavilion will further enhance the club's ability to host such events without disrupting the First Team's activities.

The expansion project will also have a significant impact on youth development, content creation, and media distribution, according to Atlanta United. With dedicated space for ATL UTD 2 and the club's Academy teams, as well as enhanced content development studios and media facilities, Atlanta United aims to provide fans, media, and partners with high-quality content across various platforms.



