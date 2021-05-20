The Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones

Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones has been a star in the NFL. Now, as he is about to enter season No. 11, all with the Atlanta Falcons, he could be on the move for the first time.

Today, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported the Falcons have been looking for a trade partner for several weeks.

Jones may be a veteran, but he shows no signs of slowing. Due to injury, 2020 was the first season in the last eight years when Jones did not eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

The sudden trade possibility could be due to salary cap issues. His current contract was a 3-year extension worth over $66 million. Sending him elsewhere would certainly help the Falcons front office deal with the cap.

There’s no telling exactly what his trade value would be. And there are not leads on who the Falcons have been in contact with.

Roll Tide Wire will publish any updates regarding Jones and the possibility of his being traded before the 2021 NFL regular season.