Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United vice chairman retiring this summer

One of Arthur Blank’s right-hand men has announced his retirement.

Steve Cannon, who is the vice chairman of AMB Sports and Entertainment, will step away from the organization in June.

In a statement on Monday, Cannon thanked Blank for giving him the opportunity to work with his organization.

“I jumped at the opportunity to collaborate with a visionary, entrepreneur and leader like Arthur Blank in 2016, and it has truly been the most significant chapter of my professional career. I am forever grateful to Arthur and am proud of the good we put out in the world by continuing to live out his core values and driving culture in a diverse family of businesses,” Cannon said.

Blank hired Cannon to help run the Atlanta Falcons as its chief executive officers in 2016. Cannon also helped with the launch of Atlanta United and construction of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As one of his final projects, he also contributed to the pitch to U.S. Soccer to relocate its headquarters to metro Atlanta.

Cannon also was heavily involved in AMB Sports and Entertainment’s work with veterans. Cannon graduated from West Point and served as a First Lieutenant in West Germany during the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Blank said he is Cannon was a “champion and steward of our core values and culture.”

“His leadership across all of our businesses and philanthropy has made positive impacts in so many ways, but the true legacy of his time with us will be the passion he brought to everything he touched; his tireless commitment to helping make AMBSE leaders in innovation, sustainability and fan and customer experience; and his relentless pursuit of making us the benchmark when it comes to celebrating and supporting America’s military and their families. For all of it, I am very grateful, and I wish him and his family all the very best in the next chapter of their lives,” Blank said.

AMB Sports and Entertainment officials say a transition plan is in place for Cannon, but did not release any specifics.

