Athletics look to end skid in game against the Royals

Oakland Athletics (19-27, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-19, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Alex Wood (0-0); Royals: Cole Ragans (2-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to end their five-game skid with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 26-19 record overall and a 15-8 record in home games. The Royals are 14-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Oakland is 19-27 overall and 9-14 in road games. The Athletics have hit 55 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 12 doubles, five home runs and 25 RBI for the Royals. Adam Frazier is 5-for-23 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has seven doubles and 10 home runs for the Athletics. Abraham Toro is 13-for-44 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 2-8, .228 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (foot), Joseph Boyle: 15-Day IL (back), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.