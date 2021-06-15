The Athletic sees Wisconsin basketball as a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team in 2021-22

The D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and Brad Davison era is over for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Okay, Davison is staying another season. But the group that led the program to a Big Ten regular-season title is now no longer together—ushering in the new era of Wisconsin basketball.

Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis is likely to lead the program’s transition. There is some young talent there as well, but it will be likely Davis and Co. during the 2021-22 season.

The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn took time to rank the teams in the Big Ten on Friday. We know the conference is loaded at the top with the likes of Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State, but where do the Badgers land in his ranking?

No. 14: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Mar 10, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Brandon Johnson (23) takes a shot against Northwestern Wildcats forward Miller Kopp (10) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13: Northwestern Wildcats

Mar 10, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (right) knocks the ball loose from Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (left) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12: Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

No. 11: Penn State Nittany Lions

Jan 30, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) shoots the ball as Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dec 22, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Dalano Banton (45) takes the ball past Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) shoots the ball while defended by Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms (25) during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8: Wisconsin Badgers

Jan 12, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) block a shot by Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what they had to say:

Another program with a mass exodus. D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers are all moving on. Brad Davison is returning and Jonathan Davis is an exciting young player to build around, but Wisconsin is going to need some unexpected names to step up and surprise if this team is going to make the NCAA Tournament. It will be curious to see what Greg Gard does with this rebuild and a whole slew of young new faces playing major minutes. I’m not sure what to make of the Badgers, but it’s probably unwise to bet on them plummeting to the bottom depths of the conference.

No. 7: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) throws down a monster first half dunk against Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, March 11, 2021, during the men's Big Ten basketball tournament from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indiana Men Battle Rutgers

No. 6: Illinois Fighting Illini

Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5: Michigan State Spartans

Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) drives against UCLA Bruins guard Jules Bernard (1) in the first half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4: Ohio State Buckeyes

Jan 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Justin Sueing (14) grabs a rebound from Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3: Maryland Terrapins

Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) in the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2: Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes up for a shot against Wisconsin forward Micah Potter (11) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Bkc Purdue Vs Wisconsin

No. 1: Michigan Wolverines

Jan 12, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Mike Smith (12) dribbles against Wisconsin Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

