The Athletic names most-liked move from Jets’ offseason

The Jets had another strong offseason in 2024, one they hope will actually result in a playoff run and maybe even a Super Bowl berth. But which move was the best?

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently shared his thoughts on his favorite offseason move from all 32 teams. Which move did he pick for the Jets? That would the Jets addressing the offensive tackle position, specifically the additions of Tyron Smith in free agency followed by the drafting of Olu Fashanu.

Signing former Cowboys mainstay tackle Tyron Smith and then using a first-round choice for Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu was solid work in addressing the offensive line for now and the future. It’s been easy to criticize the Jets for their short-sighted focus around Aaron Rodgers. Critics were waiting to pounce if the team used its first-round choice for tight end Brock Bowers. Instead, the Jets did what was sensible.

With all the problems and injuries across the offensive line in 2023, the Jets knew they had to upgrade up front. The Jets also traded for right tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens. This offseason was all about protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers while also upgrading his weapons. As Sando mentions, the Jets were sensible in drafting Fashanu instead of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers would have helped in the passing game, but the Jets already have good pass-catching tight ends in Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert and the Jets needed an offensive tackle for the future.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire