Athletes of the Week: Jackson sprints ahead, Rosendahl goes 8 shutout innings

May 6—The votes are in. Powered by Copper Creek Contractors, D'Mario Jackson of the Danville boys' track and field team and Mallory Rosendahl of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team are this week's winners. Here they are, in their own words, with their biggest supporters — their teammates:

D'Mario Jackson — Danville boys' track and field

➜ Why he's Athlete of the Week: Jackson helped the Vikings to a second-place team finish at the seven-team Gene Ward Invite on April 26, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.03 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 22.14.

➜ From Jackson: "I didn't even know I was a candidate. I was at the bus stop for school, and one of my friends texted me like, 'You're up for Athlete of the Week,' and I was like, 'Huh?' I went to school, and everybody was letting me know. ... I've been training for the 100 and 200 and making sure my block starts are good. In the 200, I'm trying to get top three at state. In the 100, at least top five."

➜ My favorite movie is ... "WALL-E."

➜ My favorite music genre is ... R&B and soul.

➜ If I could have any superpower, it would be ... to run super fast.

➜ Something that's on my bucket list is ... bungee jumping and fishing.

➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... stepping out of the shower and there isn't a rug.

➜ My favorite track memory is ... eighth-grade year at state, almost all of my friends went with me, so it was just fun to be in the hotel with all of them.

➜ My favorite athlete is ... Odell Beckham Jr.

➜ Before a race ... when I'm getting into the blocks, I take three deep breaths, shake out my legs, jump and pray to God by doing the cross across my body.

➜ After a meet ... I do my cooldown, just some skips and jogs, and I drink some water.

➜ In five years ... I want to be somewhere in pro athletics, whether it be coaching or running. I want to be able to look back at all I've done and make sure I make a dent in the community.

➜ Athlete of the Week finalists: Dane Eisenmenger, Unity baseball; Cameron Steinbaugh, Westville baseball; Charlie Wixson, Centennial tennis.

Mallory Rosendahl — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball

➜ Why she's Athlete of the Week: Rosendahl outlasted Watseka's Sarah Parsons in an extra-innings pitchers' duel on April 24, throwing eight shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. The Falcons scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning, and Rosendahl kept rolling in the bottom half to earn a 5-0 win.

➜ From Rosendahl: "It's exciting, and I'm really thankful for all my family and friends and the community for getting me the most votes. We have a really good community in Gibson. Everyone is always supporting everyone, and they're just great people to be around. ... The game was definitely a little stressful. I always like to have a little cushion when I'm pitching. We got our hits going in the eighth inning, so when I went back out there, I felt a little bit better because I had that cushion."

➜ My favorite TV show is ... "Outer Banks."

➜ My favorite music genre is ... country, and I like Luke Combs.

➜ If I could have any superpower, it would be ... teleportation so I could go anywhere I wanted. If there was something I wanted to hurry up and go to, I could be there with the snap of my fingers.

➜ Something that's on my bucket list is ... skydiving when I get brave enough and scuba diving. I'm not a big fan of the water, but as long as there are no sharks, I'll be OK.

➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when people chew with their mouth open.

➜ My favorite softball memory is ... in general, I love the bus rides with my teammates. It's always fun. Even after a loss, we find a way to pick each other back up and make it more enjoyable.

➜ My favorite athlete is ... Aaron Jones. He's good, for one, and I like his work ethic.

➜ Before a game ... I always listen to my music on the way to games, and I have a bunch of superstitions when it comes to entering the circle. I have to have an even number of steps when I step onto the field and into the circle. I also do the same number of arm circles into my glove before every inning.

➜ After a game ... my main focus is what we're having for dinner, when I can go home and get some nutrients and all that kind of stuff. I'm definitely focused on the food.

➜ In five years ... I'm going to Spoon River for two years for softball and schooling, and I'm looking to transfer to a bigger university. After that, hopefully I can get a job, settle down and go from there. I'm planning to study forensic science and criminal justice.

➜ Athlete of the Week finalists: Lindy Bates, Unity softball; Taylor Chattic, Watseka softball; Addison Finet, Monticello soccer.