Atalanta comes from behind to beat Salernitana and improve Champions League chances

Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Atalanta at the Stadio Arechi in Salerno, Italy, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — Atalanta came from a goal down to beat Salernitana 2-1 in Serie A on Monday and improve its chances of a place in next season’s Champions League.

The Bergamo-based club rose above Roma and into fifth place. The top five qualify automatically for the Champions League.

Atalanta rested some regular starters with one eye on Thursday’s second leg of the Europe League semifinal against Marseille/

It went behind after 18 minutes when Loum Tchaouna scored against the run of play.

But Atalanta woke up in the second half. Gianluca Scamacca converted a nice headed assist by Mario Pasalic and six minutes later Teun Koopmeiners stroked home from outside the box.

Salernitana remained on the bottom of the table and will spend next season in Serie B.

___

