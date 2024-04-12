ASU Rodeo Team hosts meet & greet before rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Casey Sick, Jamie Mayer, Kally Murphey and Kaleb Bedsole shared information at the Angelo State Univeristy Rodeo Team during a meet and greet that was held at the ASU Rodeo Complex before the rodeo on Thursday, April 11.

People gathered to celebrate the nearly year anniversary of the announcement of the Angelo State University Rodeo Team.

Because of sponsors in and around San Angelo, the ASU Rodeo Team is able to continue complex renovations, scholarships and more.

“There is not another community that loves rodeo as much as San Angelo,” said Mayer.

