ASU football fans have very different takes on Urban Meyer as potential Sun Devils coach

Urban Meyer as ASU football coach? Some comments from Dan Patrick have Arizona State Sun Devils fans thinking.

National radio host Dan Patrick got Arizona State football fans talking earlier this week when he indicated that the Sun Devils could be a team to "keep an eye on" for Urban Meyer, if Meyer decided to get back into coaching in college after a failed try at the NFL.

Did he ever get them talking.

ASU fans flooded social media with their thoughts on Meyer potentially being a successor to Herm Edwards, should the Sun Devils make a change at head coach.

And their thoughts appeared to be split.

46.1% of voters in an azcentral sports poll voted Meyer would not be a good fit as the ASU football coach.

43.9% responded that he would.

10% voted "maybe."

VOTE: Would Urban Meyer be a good fit as Herm Edwards' successor as #ASUfootball coach (should Edwards get fired or resign)? (Dan Patrick's comments: https://t.co/ElbkHObQo9) @azcentral #ASU #ForksUp — azcentral sports (@azcsports) September 1, 2022

Some thought it wouldn't hurt to give Meyer a shot at ASU, if he wanted it, while others indicated that the coach's off-field issues should prevent him from coaching the Sun Devils.

Been very successful at every college program he has been to. I do not have an issue. Not like we are squeaky clean — David D (@daduke1979) September 1, 2022

ASU is not a big enough stage for Meyer. — Paul In PHX (@azxracer) September 1, 2022

We can't unleash THAT guy in the bars in Old Town or Tempe . . . Our 20-something gals deserve better. — DayLiteFilms (@daylitefilms1) September 1, 2022

All over you saying no are insane. — Benjamin Lamé (@BigBaz480) September 1, 2022

C'mon man, Urban might give the totally bozo ASU program a chance. — Enrico (@fisiksfrod) September 1, 2022

ASU would be stupid not to hire Meyer if he was interested. ASU would have instant access to blue chip recruits! He's a proven winner in the MAC, SEC and Big Ten, second only to Nick Saban. Doubt Urban would be interested in Tempe, not enough financial commitment to football. — Junior (@BigJunior69) September 2, 2022

Couldn’t be any worse — ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️ ⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️ (@SenseUmcommon) September 2, 2022

No thank you! — Jake Lieberman (@jakethesnakemlb) September 1, 2022

Yes yes yes!!!! — Rational (@rational_please) September 1, 2022

Yes, finally bring on the winning at ASU — Jimmy Merkle (@RealMerked8) September 1, 2022

That would be hilarious — Marc Chacon (@Paidmarc367) September 1, 2022

I wanna win. But, not like that. Pass. — Susan Rotkis (@SRotkis) September 1, 2022

The perfect guy for a program already undergoing an NCAA recruiting investigation. We trying to get the death penalty? — NYCanucklehead (@NYCanucklehead) September 1, 2022

There is precedent for this: Dennis Erickson. And bluntly, Meyer - with his obvious faults - would be a far better hire — NFL_GM (@NFL_GM) September 1, 2022

Dan Patrick generally has some really good sources in and around Ohio State, so there could be something there — Joseph Voigt (@joeboo22) September 1, 2022

