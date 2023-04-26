Astros snap Rays’ 14-game home win streak

ST. PETERSBURG — Home wasn’t so sweet for the Rays Tuesday night.

The defending World Series champion Astros broke loose against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen in the fifth inning and cruised to a 5-0 win in front of a crowd of 9,916 at Tropicana Field, snapping Tampa Bay’s 14-game season-opening home win streak.

It was the second improbable streak to end for the Rays (20-4) in the last two nights.

On Monday, their streak of hitting at least one home run in every game was snapped. On Tuesday, their Major League-leading offense struggled.

It began ominously, with leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz being charged a strike for not being in the box and attentive to the pitcher with eight seconds on the pitch clock, and never got back on track. With Astros right-hander Luis Garcia going six scoreless innings, the Rays were shut out for the first time this season.

Garcia baffled the Rays for most of the first five innings, allowing two weak singles until Wander Franco’s hard-hit double in the sixth. The first runner the Rays could get into scoring position against Garcia, Franco was stranded at third when Randy Arozarena struck out and Isaac Paredes’ long fly ball was caught at the wall in left field.

Rasmussen encountered trouble in the first, but worked out of it. He found real trouble in the fifth inning after the Astros lineup flipped to the third time around.

Leadoff hitter Mauricio Dubon hit a one-out double to extend his hitting streak to 19 straight games, and Jeremy Pena doubled him home for the first run of the night. T Plant High alumnus Kyle Tucker singled in Pena with two outs, and scored from first on Jose Abreu’s double.

Abreu scored when Arozarena misjudged a sharp line drive to give Corey Julks an RBI-double. Jake Meyers singled on a ground ball that was deflected by Franco to score another Astros run.

That was it for Rasmussen, who allowed all five runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out five.

The 14 straight home-field wins to start the season is the longest in the modern era (1900) of baseball. The Rays matched the 1885 Chicago White Stockings for the the fourth-longest home winning streak to start a season in big-league history. They fell seven short of the 1880 White Stockings, who won 21 straight at home.

