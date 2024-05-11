Astros face the Tigers leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (14-24, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-19, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (0-0); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-0, 1.90 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -135, Astros +114; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 series lead.

Detroit has an 8-10 record in home games and a 19-19 record overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.31 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Houston is 7-12 on the road and 14-24 overall. The Astros are 8-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 17 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Wenceel Perez is 11-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has a .338 batting average to lead the Astros, and has five doubles, a triple and four home runs. Jose Altuve is 12-for-43 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .237 batting average, 3.81 ERA, even run differential

Astros: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.