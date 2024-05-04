Astros face the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

Seattle Mariners (17-15, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-20, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-0, 2.03 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, 2.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -143, Mariners +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Houston has a 12-20 record overall and a 7-10 record in home games. The Astros have hit 37 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

Seattle is 17-15 overall and 6-7 on the road. The Mariners are 8-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has eight home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .283 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 13-for-42 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Rojas has three doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 10-for-39 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .196 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grae Kessinger: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (neck), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.